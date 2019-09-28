See All General Surgeons in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Stuart Melcer, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (17)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stuart Melcer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center, Oro Valley Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Melcer works at Presidio Surgical Group in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Oro Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Inguinal Hernia and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Presidio Surgical Group
    2055 W Hospital Dr Ste 295, Tucson, AZ 85704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 219-9125
  2. 2
    Northwest Medical Center
    6200 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 742-9000
  3. 3
    Oro Valley Hospital
    1551 E Tangerine Rd, Oro Valley, AZ 85755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 219-9125
  4. 4
    Tucson Orthopaedic Institute PC
    6320 N La Cholla Blvd Ste 310, Tucson, AZ 85741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 219-9125

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Northwest Medical Center
  • Oro Valley Hospital
  • St. Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia
Hernia Repair
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia
Hernia Repair

Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 28, 2019
    Dr Melcer treated my mom (and us) with professionalism and care. He considered all the other health concerns and made contact with the appropriate physicians to ensure the best possible outcome. He is thoughtful and has a caring bedside manner. Even though my mom is elderly he treated her with respect and dignity. Dr Melcer and his staff made us feel that we were in safe hands. His surgery quite possibly saved my moms life with the best possible outcome we could’ve hoped for. We are truly grateful.
    About Dr. Stuart Melcer, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225080377
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stuart Melcer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melcer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Melcer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Melcer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Melcer has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Inguinal Hernia and Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Melcer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Melcer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melcer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melcer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melcer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

