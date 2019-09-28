Overview

Dr. Stuart Melcer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center, Oro Valley Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Melcer works at Presidio Surgical Group in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Oro Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Inguinal Hernia and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.