Dr. Stuart Melcer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stuart Melcer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center, Oro Valley Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Melcer works at
Locations
-
1
Presidio Surgical Group2055 W Hospital Dr Ste 295, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 219-9125
-
2
Northwest Medical Center6200 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 742-9000
-
3
Oro Valley Hospital1551 E Tangerine Rd, Oro Valley, AZ 85755 Directions (520) 219-9125
-
4
Tucson Orthopaedic Institute PC6320 N La Cholla Blvd Ste 310, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 219-9125
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
- Oro Valley Hospital
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Melcer treated my mom (and us) with professionalism and care. He considered all the other health concerns and made contact with the appropriate physicians to ensure the best possible outcome. He is thoughtful and has a caring bedside manner. Even though my mom is elderly he treated her with respect and dignity. Dr Melcer and his staff made us feel that we were in safe hands. His surgery quite possibly saved my moms life with the best possible outcome we could’ve hoped for. We are truly grateful.
About Dr. Stuart Melcer, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1225080377
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
Frequently Asked Questions
