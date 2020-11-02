Dr. Stuart Lisle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lisle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Lisle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stuart Lisle, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Yukon, OK. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.
Dr. Lisle works at
Locations
-
1
Total Healthcare Partners4400 Grant Blvd, Yukon, OK 73099 Directions (405) 787-8555
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lisle?
Exceptional Dr., always takes time to answer questions and prescribes medicines for a quick recovery. He’s a BLESSING!
About Dr. Stuart Lisle, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1447541750
Education & Certifications
- University Of New Mexico Primary Care Sports Medicine Fellowship
- University Of New Mexico Family Medicine Residency
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- University of Oklahoma
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lisle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lisle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lisle works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lisle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lisle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lisle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lisle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.