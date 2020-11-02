Overview

Dr. Stuart Lisle, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Yukon, OK. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.



Dr. Lisle works at Total Healthcare Partners in Yukon, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.