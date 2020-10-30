Dr. Stuart Liberman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liberman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Liberman, MD
Dr. Stuart Liberman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital and Viera Hospital.
Dr. Liberman works at
Health First1223 Gateway Dr, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 725-4500Thursday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
Health First Holmes Regional Medical Center1350 Hickory St, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 434-3455Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Palm Bay Hospital
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very astute Urologist and expert in his field. His cystoscopy was painless and with the new technology was seamless and over before it happened. I highly recommend Dr Liberman. He has a great sense of humor and kind manor. No need to apprehensive about seeing a Urologist. IDS
About Dr. Stuart Liberman, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1790776243
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Dr. Liberman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liberman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liberman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liberman has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liberman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Liberman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liberman.
