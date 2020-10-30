Overview

Dr. Stuart Liberman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital and Viera Hospital.



Dr. Liberman works at Health First's Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.