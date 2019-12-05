Overview

Dr. Stuart Lewis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital and Rose Medical Center.



Dr. Lewis works at Cherry Creek Eye Physicians and Surgeons, P.C. in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.