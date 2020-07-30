Overview

Dr. Stuart Lewis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center and Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Lewis works at Concorde Medical Group Internal Medicine and Gynecology at East 32nd Street in New York, NY with other offices in Lebanon, NH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.