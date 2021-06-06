See All Dermatologists in Rockville Centre, NY
Dermatology
Dr. Stuart Levine, DO is a Dermatologist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and Saint Barnabas Hospital.

Dr. Levine works at Rockville Dermatology in Rockville Centre, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cellulitis, Impetigo and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rockville Dermatology P.C.
    2000 N Village Ave Ste 203, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 (516) 763-1717
    Stuart R Levine Dermatology PC
    1717 86th St, Brooklyn, NY 11214 (718) 331-3122

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center
  • Saint Barnabas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cellulitis
Impetigo
Dry Skin
Cellulitis
Impetigo
Dry Skin

Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jun 06, 2021
    Dr Levine takes pride in what he does, If he does not like the way it looks what ever the case is dr Levine will follow you up with another visit to make sure the healing process of the care he gave you is 100% ok (The feeling i received was like being part of my family.
    Larry Giordano — Jun 06, 2021
    About Dr. Stuart Levine, DO

    Dermatology
    30 years of experience
    English
    1386622579
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stuart Levine, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Levine has seen patients for Cellulitis, Impetigo and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

