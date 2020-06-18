Overview

Dr. Stuart Kuschner, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Kuschner works at Cedars Sinai Medical Group in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in West Hollywood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.