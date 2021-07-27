Dr. Stuart Krigel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krigel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Krigel, MD
Overview
Dr. Stuart Krigel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School.
Locations
Stuart E Krigel, MD1625 The Alameda Ste 300, San Jose, CA 95126 Directions (408) 289-8955
Ratings & Reviews
I have not seen Dr. Krigel in a number of years because I moved out of town, but I think of him often as he was a truly excellent psychiatrist and therapist whom I saw for about 7 years. He altered my life in an extremely positive way. He is professional while also creating a personal connection with his patients that allows for open and honest communication that leads to personal results. He even guided me through a very troubling time that my spouse was experiencing, helping me navigate the appropriate steps to take for my spouse. This was all done after not having seen Dr. Krigel in over a year, yet he replied to my call for help quickly and effectively. I am so grateful to have had this doctor in my life and advise anyone considering calling him to do so :)
About Dr. Stuart Krigel, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1437199866
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Southwestern Med Ctr
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Washington University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krigel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krigel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Krigel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krigel.
