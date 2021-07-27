See All Psychiatrists in San Jose, CA
Dr. Stuart Krigel, MD

Psychiatry
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stuart Krigel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School.

Dr. Krigel works at STUART E KRIGEL, MD in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stuart E Krigel, MD
    1625 The Alameda Ste 300, San Jose, CA 95126 (408) 289-8955

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jul 27, 2021
I have not seen Dr. Krigel in a number of years because I moved out of town, but I think of him often as he was a truly excellent psychiatrist and therapist whom I saw for about 7 years. He altered my life in an extremely positive way. He is professional while also creating a personal connection with his patients that allows for open and honest communication that leads to personal results. He even guided me through a very troubling time that my spouse was experiencing, helping me navigate the appropriate steps to take for my spouse. This was all done after not having seen Dr. Krigel in over a year, yet he replied to my call for help quickly and effectively. I am so grateful to have had this doctor in my life and advise anyone considering calling him to do so :)
Claire — Jul 27, 2021
Photo: Dr. Stuart Krigel, MD
About Dr. Stuart Krigel, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 36 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1437199866
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • U Tex Southwestern Med Ctr
Medical Education
  • University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
Undergraduate School
  • Washington University
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Stuart Krigel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krigel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Krigel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Krigel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Krigel works at STUART E KRIGEL, MD in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Dr. Krigel’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Krigel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krigel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krigel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krigel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

