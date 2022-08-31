See All Dermatologists in Danbury, CT
Dr. Stuart Kittay, MD

Dermatology
2.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stuart Kittay, MD is a Dermatologist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.

Dr. Kittay works at Dermatology Group in Danbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Herpes Simplex Infection, Dermatitis and Athlete's Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dermatology Group
    16 Hospital Ave Ste 302, Danbury, CT 06810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 743-9225

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Danbury Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Herpes Simplex Infection
Dermatitis
Athlete's Foot
Herpes Simplex Infection
Dermatitis
Athlete's Foot

Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stuart Kittay, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871596544
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stuart Kittay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kittay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kittay has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kittay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kittay has seen patients for Herpes Simplex Infection, Dermatitis and Athlete's Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kittay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Kittay. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kittay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kittay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kittay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

