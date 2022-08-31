Dr. Stuart Kittay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kittay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Kittay, MD
Overview
Dr. Stuart Kittay, MD is a Dermatologist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Dr. Kittay works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Group16 Hospital Ave Ste 302, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 743-9225
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kittay?
patient, kind, reassuring, efficient, knowledgeable
About Dr. Stuart Kittay, MD
- Dermatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1871596544
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kittay has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kittay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kittay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kittay works at
Dr. Kittay has seen patients for Herpes Simplex Infection, Dermatitis and Athlete's Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kittay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Kittay. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kittay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kittay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kittay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.