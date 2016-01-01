Overview

Dr. Stuart Kilstein, MD is a Pulmonologist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Kilstein works at NBIMC Lung Transplant in Newark, NJ with other offices in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

