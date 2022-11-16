Dr. Stuart Kesler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kesler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Kesler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stuart Kesler, MD is an Urology Specialist in Avon, CT. They completed their fellowship with Hackensack University Medical Center
Dr. Kesler works at
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group385 W Main St, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 947-8500
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group65 Memorial Rd Ste 500, West Hartford, CT 06107 Directions (860) 947-8500
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group10 Birdseye Rd Ste 260, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 678-5700
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 416, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 947-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
- Hartford Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kesler and team were fantastic all my questions were answered in a straight forward manner.I recommend them very highly
About Dr. Stuart Kesler, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1841243748
Education & Certifications
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- UMDNJ - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kesler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kesler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kesler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kesler has seen patients for Kidney and Ureter Removal, Kidney Cancer and Prostate Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kesler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kesler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kesler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kesler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kesler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.