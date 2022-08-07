Dr. Stuart Kaplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Kaplan, MD
Overview
Dr. Stuart Kaplan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Harvard University and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, University Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Las Vegas Neurosurgical Institute for Spine and Brain Surgery3012 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (888) 401-2660Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor is a great neurosurgeon! I had severe Stenosis in my spine at L2, L3, L4, & L5. I had extreme pain & Sciatica! I checked in and had surgery on a Thursday. I was released Saturday with 21 staples in my back. I just had them removed this past Friday and I have virtually no nerve pain! I HIGHLY recommend Dr. Stuart Kaplan! BTW, his staff and office are also Class A!
About Dr. Stuart Kaplan, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1508823824
Education & Certifications
- St Louis Children's Hospital
- Washington University Medical Center
- Washington University Medical Center
- Harvard University
Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaplan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaplan has seen patients for Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaplan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.
