Overview

Dr. Stuart Hough, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.



Dr. Hough works at Capital Digestive Care in Frederick, MD with other offices in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.