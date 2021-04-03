See All Urologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Stuart Holden, MD

Urology
2.3 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Stuart Holden, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Holden works at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Prostate Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Ucla-
    200 Medical Plz Ste 140, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 981-3430
  2. 2
    Westwood Urology
    200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 140, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 981-3431

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Prostate Cancer
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Prostate Cancer
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)

Treatment frequency



Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
2.3
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Stuart Holden, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1013941483
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
Residency
  • Emory University Hospital|Ny Hosp-Cornell
Internship
  • Ny Hosp-Cornell Med Coll
Medical Education
  • Weill Cornell Medical
Board Certifications
  • Urology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Stuart Holden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Holden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Holden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Holden works at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Holden’s profile.

Dr. Holden has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Prostate Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Holden. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holden.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

