Dr. Stuart Hoff, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Hoff works at OKLAHOMA UNIVERSITY PHYSICIANS in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty and Rectal Graft) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.