Dr. Stuart Hoff, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.
Ouhsctulsa1919 S Wheeling Ave Ste 600, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 634-7500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Colon & Rectal Clinic of Tulsa PC1705 E 19th St Ste 300, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 748-7580
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
I get to have the fun of having to have it done every three years. Dr. Hoff is a true professional, who treated me with class and respect. I also was thankful he has his patients do their before day surgery prep with over-the-counter laxitives, instead of that draino and comet colon blaster many doctors prescribe, which, from what I hear, tastes like your preperation is working in reverse! He was finished in about 45 minutes, and, once I was out from the anthesia, I stayed unconscious until he was finished!!!
- Colorectal Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1932212578
- U Tx MD Anderson Canc Ctr
- U Tex Med Sch
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Dr. Hoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoff has seen patients for Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty and Rectal Graft), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoff.
