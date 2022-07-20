Overview

Dr. Stuart Hisler, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in South Ozone Park, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Hisler works at Stuart E Hisler M.d. Pllc in South Ozone Park, NY with other offices in Manhasset, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.