Dr. Stuart Hilliard, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stuart Hilliard, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Denton and Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.
Dr. Hilliard works at
Medical City Denton3535 S Interstate 35 E, Denton, TX 76210 Directions (940) 384-3535
North Texas Hand Center3201 Colorado Blvd Ste 103, Denton, TX 76210 Directions (940) 442-6760
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Denton
- Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Texas Workers' Compensation
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Hilliard is caring, gentle and is down to earth. He is very knowledgeable and is highly recommended by his colleagues. I’m a 42 year veteran of the OR. Being an OR nurse, I’m very picky about my doctors. I highly recommend Dr Hilliard. You’ll love his care and appreciate his comforting ways. He’ll put you at ease if you need hand surgery.
About Dr. Stuart Hilliard, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Oregon Health And Science University
- Baylor University Med Center
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Baylor University
- Hand Surgery
Dr. Hilliard has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hilliard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Hilliard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hilliard.
