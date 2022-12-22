Overview

Dr. Stuart Hilliard, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Denton and Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.



Dr. Hilliard works at Medical City Denton in Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.