Dr. Stuart Hetrick, DO

Neurology
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stuart Hetrick, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Western University Of Health Science College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Dr. Hetrick works at Foothills Neurology in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Low Back Pain and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Foothills Neurology P C.
    4530 E Muirwood Dr Ste 111, Phoenix, AZ 85048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 961-2365
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Phoenix Headache Institute
    7054 E Cochise Rd Ste B230, Scottsdale, AZ 85253 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 961-2365
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Low Back Pain
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Low Back Pain
Headache

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyradiculoneuropathy Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Early-Onset Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniosacral Therapy (CST) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Familial Forms of Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Guillain-Barre Syndrome Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Medical Network
    • Assurant Health
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Banner Physician Hospital Organization (BPHO)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Wausau Benefits

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 08, 2019
    I recently had an appointment with Dr. Hetrick & found him to be kind,a good listener,thoughtful in considering my bizarre neurological symptoms, & finally, after many years of trying to determine what my baseline problem is, he was able to provide a differential diagnosis that made perfect sense. My only complaint had to do with his nurse practitioner, whom the patient must see prior to seeing this physician. She seemed uncaring & didn't seem to listen particularly well, which was unfortunate.
    Phoenix, AZ — Mar 08, 2019
    About Dr. Stuart Hetrick, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932101730
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Barrow Neurological Institute, Az
    Residency
    • Medical College Of Virginia, Va
    Internship
    • Michigan Ostophathic Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Western University Of Health Science College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stuart Hetrick, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hetrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hetrick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hetrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hetrick has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Low Back Pain and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hetrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hetrick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hetrick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hetrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hetrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

