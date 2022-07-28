See All Pediatric Dentists in Puyallup, WA
Super Profile

Dr. Stuart Hersey, DDS

Pediatric Dentistry
5 (104)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stuart Hersey, DDS is a Pediatric Dentistry Practitioner in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Pediatric Dentistry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Hersey works at Puyallup Pediatric Dentistry in Puyallup, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Puyallup Pediatric Dentistry
    8012 112th Street Ct E Ste 340, Puyallup, WA 98373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 864-9889
  2. 2
    Puyallup Pediatric Dentistry
    11201 88th Ave E Ste 120, Puyallup, WA 98373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 864-9889

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Broken Tooth
Cavity
Chipped Tooth
Broken Tooth
Cavity
Chipped Tooth

Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Examination Chevron Icon
Dental X-Ray Chevron Icon
Fluoride Treatment Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dental Exam Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teething Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Teething
Thumb Sucking Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Delta Dental of Washington

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 104 ratings
    Patient Ratings (104)
    5 Star
    (104)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stuart Hersey, DDS

    • Pediatric Dentistry
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760482392
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Washington|Yale University
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stuart Hersey, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hersey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hersey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hersey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hersey works at Puyallup Pediatric Dentistry in Puyallup, WA. View the full address on Dr. Hersey’s profile.

    104 patients have reviewed Dr. Hersey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hersey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hersey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hersey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

