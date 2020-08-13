Overview

Dr. Stuart Heimburger, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Heimburger works at Duly Health and Care in Wheaton, IL with other offices in Naperville, IL, Bloomingdale, IL, Bartlett, IL and Glen Ellyn, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.