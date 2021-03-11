Dr. Stuart Gross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Gross, MD
Overview
Dr. Stuart Gross, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School.
Locations
Jackson Health System1611 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 944-3883Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of dr. Gross since I was 17. I've never had any issues he's a really good gynecologist, even when I moved away from Florida whenever I visited for vacation I would make my appointment with dr. Gross. I just recently moved back to Florida, and he will be my go-to Gyno.
About Dr. Stuart Gross, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1023004660
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Meml Hosp
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Gross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Gross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gross.
