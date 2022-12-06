Dr. Stuart Gordon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Gordon, MD
Overview
Dr. Stuart Gordon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.
Dr. Gordon works at
Locations
Sheldon Daniels, MD2799 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (248) 227-3306Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Henry Ford Hospital2799 W Grand Blvd # K-16, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (800) 436-7936
Henry Ford Medical Center - Columbus39450 W 12 Mile Rd # 2, Novi, MI 48377 Directions (248) 344-6688
Henry Ford Medical Center - Saginaw5375 Hampton Pl, Saginaw, MI 48604 Directions (800) 436-7936
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Very good.
About Dr. Stuart Gordon, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Miami School Med
- Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology, Internal Medicine and Transplant Hepatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordon accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gordon has seen patients for Viral Hepatitis, Hepatitis C and Liver Damage from Alcohol, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gordon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.