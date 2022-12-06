Overview

Dr. Stuart Gordon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.



Dr. Gordon works at Henry Ford Health System in Detroit, MI with other offices in Novi, MI and Saginaw, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Viral Hepatitis, Hepatitis C and Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.