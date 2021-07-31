Overview

Dr. Stuart Goldsmith, MD is a Dermatologist in Albany, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital.



Dr. Goldsmith works at Southwest Georgia Dermatology in Albany, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.