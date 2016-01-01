See All Dermatologists in Greensburg, PA
Dr. Stuart Glasser, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Stuart Glasser, MD

Dermatology
3 (32)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Stuart Glasser, MD is a dermatologist in Greensburg, PA. Dr. Glasser completed a residency at Dermatology - Cook County Hospital. He currently practices at Dermatology & Cutaneous Surgery and is affiliated with Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Glasser is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology and Cutaneous Surgery
    916 GREEN ST, Greensburg, PA 15601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 832-1800
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Dermatology Associates of Greensburg PC
    912 S Main St, Greensburg, PA 15601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 832-1800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
  • Amerihealth
  • Anthem
  • Capital Blue Cross
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

About Dr. Stuart Glasser, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 48 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1821042862
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Dermatology - Cook County Hospital
Residency
Internship
  • General Practice - Montefiore Hospital
Internship
Medical Education
  • R. Franklin University of Medicine & Science - M.D.
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Admitting Hospitals
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital

Patient Satisfaction

2.8
Average provider rating
Based on 32 ratings
Patient Ratings (32)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(17)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Glasser?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Stuart Glasser, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Stuart Glasser, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Glasser to family and friends

Dr. Glasser's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Glasser

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Stuart Glasser, MD.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Stuart Glasser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glasser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Glasser has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Glasser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

32 patients have reviewed Dr. Glasser. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glasser.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glasser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glasser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.