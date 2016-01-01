Dr. Stuart Glasser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glasser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Glasser, MD
Overview
Dr. Stuart Glasser, MD is a dermatologist in Greensburg, PA. Dr. Glasser completed a residency at Dermatology - Cook County Hospital. He currently practices at Dermatology & Cutaneous Surgery and is affiliated with Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Glasser is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
1
Dermatology and Cutaneous Surgery916 GREEN ST, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 832-1800Monday8:30am - 6:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
2
Dermatology Associates of Greensburg PC912 S Main St, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 832-1800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
About Dr. Stuart Glasser, MD
- Dermatology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1821042862
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology - Cook County Hospital
- General Practice - Montefiore Hospital
- R. Franklin University of Medicine & Science - M.D.
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
