Overview

Dr. Stuart Genser, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.



Dr. Genser works at Consulting Cardiologists in West Hartford, CT with other offices in Glastonbury, CT, Bristol, CT and Wallingford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.