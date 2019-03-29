Dr. Stuart Geffner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geffner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Geffner, MD
Overview
Dr. Stuart Geffner, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Locations
St Barnabas Med Ctr Renal Transplant Div94 Old Short Hills Rd # 403E, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 765-6432
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Geffner?
Dr Stuart Geffner is a highly intelligent and compassionate surgeon. He’s a hard worker a leader in renal transplantation. He has worked his way up to chief of surgery at Saint Barnabas Medical Center. I have total confidence in his abilities. He has operated on me more than once. He and I have had “clutch” moments in the ER. He’s the best ! I would highly recommend Dr Geffner.
About Dr. Stuart Geffner, MD
- Transplant Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1649213422
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wisconsin-Madison
- SAINT BARNABAS MEDICAL CENTER
- SAINT BARNABAS MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Geffner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Geffner using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Geffner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Geffner speaks Chinese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Geffner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geffner.
