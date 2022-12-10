Dr. Stuart Garner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Garner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stuart Garner, MD is a Pulmonologist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Locations
Novant Health Pulmonary & Critical Care - Midtown1918 Randolph Rd Ste 580, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 908-2133
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Garner a great doctor, he knows how to treat people, he has made me feel secure with his guidance. He is caring, considerate and respectful. He’s the easiest doctor I’ve ever spoken with, he not only listens, he is quick to understand completely. He is accepting, never judgement. I appreciate him!
About Dr. Stuart Garner, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 43 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1487613741
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- USAF Med Ctr
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garner has seen patients for Bronchiectasis, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Garner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garner.
