Dr. Stuart Framm, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Stuart Framm, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stuart Framm, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Framm works at
Locations
The Brooklyn Hospital Center5141 Broadway, New York, NY 10034 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Framm?
He is an extremely competent and thorough doctor.
About Dr. Stuart Framm, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730190828
Education & Certifications
- Cornell U Med Coll
- New York Hosp
- The New York Hosp
- University of Maryland School Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Framm has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Framm accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Framm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Framm works at
Dr. Framm speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Framm. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Framm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Framm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Framm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.