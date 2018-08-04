Overview

Dr. Stuart Fischer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center and UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Fischer works at Optum - Family Medicine in Los Alamitos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.