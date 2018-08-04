Dr. Stuart Fischer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fischer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Fischer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stuart Fischer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center and UCI Medical Center.
Dr. Fischer works at
Locations
-
1
Los Alamitos Cardiovascular Grp5300 Katella Ave, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 430-7533
-
2
Los Alamitos Cardiovascular3771 Katella Ave, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 430-7533
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fischer?
Very impressed at first visit. He asked many medical history appropriate questions, listened intently, took notes, held off making any decisions wanting to obtain all previous and recent tests prior to deciding on a plan for me. Had stent last year, occlusions and congestive heart issues recently. Looking forward to his care.
About Dr. Stuart Fischer, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1083656086
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of California Irvine Medical Center
- Univ Of Cincinnati Hosp-Holmes Div
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Brooklyn College
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fischer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fischer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fischer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fischer works at
Dr. Fischer has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fischer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fischer speaks Italian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Fischer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fischer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fischer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fischer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.