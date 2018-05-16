Overview

Dr. Stuart Farber, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Tension Headache and Alzheimer's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.