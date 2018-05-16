Dr. Farber has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stuart Farber, MD
Overview
Dr. Stuart Farber, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Tension Headache and Alzheimer's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 100 Park Place Blvd Ste 102, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 933-2080
-
2
Stuart R Farber MD802 N Rose Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 933-2080
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Finally a Doctor who still cares! We walked in on Tuesday afternoon and 2 weeks later blood tests, MRI & Spinal tap were all done and I finally have a diagnosis. Dr. Farber is old school and makes a lot of jokes but at the end of the day he is one of the greatest doctors out there! Not only did he call in favors from other doctors to get the tests done ASAP but he personally called to make sure the spinal tap went well. Dr. Farber really cares about his patients.
About Dr. Stuart Farber, MD
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1235224023
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farber has seen patients for Tension Headache and Alzheimer's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Farber. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.