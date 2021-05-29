Overview

Dr. Stuart Epstein, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Epstein works at STUART Z EPSTEIN, MD in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Itchy Skin and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.