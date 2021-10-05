Dr. Stuart Elkowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elkowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Elkowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stuart Elkowitz, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Elkowitz works at
Locations
Louis F. Mcintyre MD PC311 North St Ste 102, White Plains, NY 10605 Directions (914) 681-8808Monday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I been seeing Dr. Elkowitz for about year. I been having lot pain in wrist. Dr. stated I have De Quervain's Tenosynovitis & I had Cyst. I have been getting treated for both. I couldn't take pain anymore. On 10/1/21 Dr. Elkowitz performed surgery on my wrist and removed Cyst. He amazing Dr. Dr. Elkowitz explains everything to you. I'm on road to recovery. His nurse Jacqueline amazing also. Dr. Elkowitz called me next day after surgery. I appreciate it. I highly recommend him. Thank you so much.
About Dr. Stuart Elkowitz, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1902827330
Education & Certifications
- Curtis Natl Hand Ctr
- Hospital for Joint Diseases Orthopaedic Institute
- New York University School of Medicine
