Dr. Stuart Ditchek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ditchek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Ditchek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stuart Ditchek, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1762 E 23rd St, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 382-0012
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ditchek?
He is truly an amazing doctor! My family has been using him our entire lives couldn’t ask for a better doctor
About Dr. Stuart Ditchek, MD
- Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1528068103
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ditchek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ditchek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ditchek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ditchek speaks Hebrew.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ditchek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ditchek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ditchek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ditchek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.