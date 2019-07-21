Dr. Stuart Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Davis, MD
Overview
Dr. Stuart Davis, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Peachtree City, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Davis works at
Locations
Peachtree Behavioral Health16 Eastbrook Bnd Ste 202B, Peachtree City, GA 30269 Directions (770) 486-8600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
1. To commit a person to a facility without their consent, you or the police must take the person to the ER and have him involuntarily committed on a 1013 for 72 hours. I have never heard about any patient who committed suicide. 2. Because of the nature of psychiatric medications, the office receives 25 - 50 prior authorization requests DAILY. One staff member processes all of them. 3. If a refill is refused it is because the patient is overdue to schedule a follow up appointment. 4. The current staff does their best to create a friendly, welcoming environment. If you don’t feel cared for by the current staff, you must not get along with anybody.
About Dr. Stuart Davis, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1811043540
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis works at
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
