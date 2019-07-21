See All Psychiatrists in Peachtree City, GA
Overview

Dr. Stuart Davis, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Peachtree City, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Davis works at Peachtree Behavioral Health in Peachtree City, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Peachtree Behavioral Health
    16 Eastbrook Bnd Ste 202B, Peachtree City, GA 30269 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 486-8600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (30)
    Jul 21, 2019
    1. To commit a person to a facility without their consent, you or the police must take the person to the ER and have him involuntarily committed on a 1013 for 72 hours. I have never heard about any patient who committed suicide. 2. Because of the nature of psychiatric medications, the office receives 25 - 50 prior authorization requests DAILY. One staff member processes all of them. 3. If a refill is refused it is because the patient is overdue to schedule a follow up appointment. 4. The current staff does their best to create a friendly, welcoming environment. If you don’t feel cared for by the current staff, you must not get along with anybody.
    — Jul 21, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stuart Davis, MD
    About Dr. Stuart Davis, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811043540
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stuart Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Davis works at Peachtree Behavioral Health in Peachtree City, GA. View the full address on Dr. Davis’s profile.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

