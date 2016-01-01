Overview

Dr. Stuart Damore, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock.



Dr. Damore works at The Austin Diagnostic Clinic - North in Austin, TX with other offices in Cedar Park, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.