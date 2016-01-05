Dr. Stuart Chow, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Chow, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stuart Chow, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Zanesville, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital.
Dr. Chow works at
Locations
-
1
Genesis Healthcare System2951 Maple Ave, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 454-4318
-
2
Genesis Medical Group LLC2916 Vangader Dr, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 453-0661
-
3
General & Vascular Srgry Se Oh945 Bethesda Dr Ste 260, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 454-4788
Hospital Affiliations
- Genesis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chow removed malignant melanoma from my foot and performed a skin graft for closure. I was amazed at how fast and well I recovered. Dr. Chow did an amazing job in making this critical procedure as smooth as possible. I have nothing bad to say about Dr. Chow he was amazing.
About Dr. Stuart Chow, DO
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1922150713
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- General Surgery
