Radiation Oncology
Overview

Dr. Stuart Byer, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They completed their residency with Medical College of Wisconsin

Dr. Byer works at GenesisCare in Vero Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sfro - Vero Beach
    931 37TH PL, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 774-4182

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
  • HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Breast Cancer Treatment
Cancer
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Breast Cancer Treatment
Cancer

Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Radiation Oncology Procedures Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stuart Byer, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    • English
    • 1730191354
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    • Ellis Fischill Cancer Hosp
    • Therapeutic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stuart Byer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Byer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Byer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Byer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Byer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Byer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Byer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

