Dr. Stuart Bussell, MD
Overview
Dr. Stuart Bussell, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Dr. Bussell works at
Locations
1
Surgery111 Osborne St, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 739-7131
2
Health Specialists of Southbury22 Old Waterbury Rd Ste 106, Southbury, CT 06488 Directions (203) 739-7131
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bussell performed life saving surgery on my mother. She is 85 years old. It was a very complicated surgery and there was a 40% chance we wouldn’t survive the procedure. Afterwards, my entire family was on pins and needles not knowing what the next steps were , or what we could expect. Dr Bussell spoke with me everyday. He was direct, informative, and most importantly he was so respectful. He made my entire family feel so much better. He kept us in the loop when we couldn’t get any information. We will be forever indebted to Dr Bussell for saving our mothers life. I can’t say enough about how grateful we are. Thank you!
About Dr. Stuart Bussell, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1881636447
Education & Certifications
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- Michigan State University
- Kalamazoo College
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
