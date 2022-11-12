Dr. Stuart Burgess, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burgess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Burgess, MD
Overview
Dr. Stuart Burgess, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point and Holy Cross Hospital.
Locations
1
Fort Lauderdale Eye Institute850 S Pine Island Rd # A100, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 741-5555
2
Fort Lauderdale Office1930 NE 47th St Ste 300, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 741-5555
3
Ft Lauderdale Eye Institute LLC850 S Pine Island Rd # A100, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 741-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am extremely happy to recommend Dr. Burgess. As soon as you meet him, you will feel secure in your choice. I was overwhelmed by the thought of eye surgery but the process was made easier by Dr. Burgess knowledge and explanation of everything. The surgery was a great success.
About Dr. Stuart Burgess, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1689676363
Education & Certifications
- University Of California San Diego
- North Shore/Cornell University
- Ochsner Clin
- University of Miami School of Medicine
Dr. Burgess speaks Spanish.
