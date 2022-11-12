Overview

Dr. Stuart Burgess, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Burgess works at Fort Lauderdale Eye Institute in Plantation, FL with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.