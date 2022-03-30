Dr. Stuart Boe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Boe, MD
Overview
Dr. Stuart Boe, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Oakland Park, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point and Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Boe works at
Locations
Stuart L. Boe MD PA5333 N Dixie Hwy Ste 206, Oakland Park, FL 33334 Directions (954) 942-7083
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boe?
My wife what in to have part of her lung removed because of cancer. He is a very compassionate man, he's very dedicated to his job and his patience. And to me he is one of the best.
About Dr. Stuart Boe, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boe accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boe works at
Dr. Boe has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Boe speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Boe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boe, there are benefits to both methods.