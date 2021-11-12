Dr. Stuart Bloom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bloom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Bloom, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stuart Bloom, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
910 E 26th St, Minneapolis, MN 55404
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
Dr. Bloom is both highly technical/knowledgeable as well as having a spirited, out-going personality. He treated me for cancer and probably saved my life!
Oncology
- Oncology
27 years of experience
English
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota Hospital and Clinics
- Hennepin Co Mc
- Hennepin Co Med
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- New York University Sch Med
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Bloom has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bloom accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bloom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bloom works at
Dr. Bloom has seen patients for Hodgkin's Disease, Breast Cancer and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bloom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Bloom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bloom.
