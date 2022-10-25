Overview

Dr. Stuart Bernstein, MD is a Pulmonologist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, Memorial Regional Hospital and Mount Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Bernstein works at Quality Medical Equipment Inc in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services and Pneumonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.