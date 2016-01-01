Dr. Stuart Barish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Barish, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stuart Barish, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Media, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Barish works at
Locations
Mainline Gastroenterology Assoc PC1088 W Baltimore Pike Ste 2407, Media, PA 19063 Directions (610) 565-1808
Malvern Office325 Central Ave Ste 200, Malvern, PA 19355 Directions (610) 644-6755
Midlantic Lab - Glen Mills1020 Baltimore Pike Ste 220, Glen Mills, PA 19342 Directions (610) 644-6755
Hospital Affiliations
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stuart Barish, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- 1003897299
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
