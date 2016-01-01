Overview

Dr. Stuart Barish, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Media, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Barish works at Mainline Gastoroenterly Assocs in Media, PA with other offices in Malvern, PA and Glen Mills, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Constipation and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.