Dr. Stuart Arbesfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arbesfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Arbesfeld, MD
Overview
Dr. Stuart Arbesfeld, MD is a Dermatologist in Lowell, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital.
Dr. Arbesfeld works at
Locations
-
1
Stuart J. Arbesfeld M.d. PC275 Varnum Ave Ste 107, Lowell, MA 01854 Directions (978) 452-3888
-
2
Lexington-waltham Dermatology Group PC57 Bedford St Ste 201, Lexington, MA 02420 Directions (781) 862-2322
Hospital Affiliations
- Lowell General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arbesfeld?
About Dr. Stuart Arbesfeld, MD
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English, French
- 1326123308
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arbesfeld has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arbesfeld accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arbesfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arbesfeld works at
Dr. Arbesfeld has seen patients for Warts, Plantar Wart and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arbesfeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Arbesfeld speaks French.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Arbesfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arbesfeld.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arbesfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arbesfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.