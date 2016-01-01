Overview

Dr. Stuart Arbesfeld, MD is a Dermatologist in Lowell, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital.



Dr. Arbesfeld works at Stuart J Arbesfeld MD PC in Lowell, MA with other offices in Lexington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Plantar Wart and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.