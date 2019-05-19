Overview

Dr. Strutha Rouse II, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Rouse II works at Horizon Eye Care in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Huntersville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.