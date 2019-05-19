See All Ophthalmologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Strutha Rouse II, MD

Ophthalmology
2.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Strutha Rouse II, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Dr. Rouse II works at Horizon Eye Care in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Huntersville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Main Address, Cotswold Office
    135 S Sharon Amity Rd Ste 108, Charlotte, NC 28211 (704) 365-0555
    University
    11010 David Taylor Dr Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28262 (704) 717-0058
    Foot & Ankle Associates
    15419 Hodges Cir Ste 200, Huntersville, NC 28078 (877) 825-6894

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
  • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinal Dystrophy
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinal Dystrophy

Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Canthotomy Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Cyclocryotherapy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    May 19, 2019
    I've seen Dr Rouse for multiple eye problems including a detached retina. I always feel that he is very smart, up to date with eye care practice procedures, and I would definitely recommend him!
    — May 19, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Strutha Rouse II, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508819301
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northwestern Med Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Evanston Northwestern Healthcare
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Emory University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Clark Atlanta University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Strutha Rouse II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rouse II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rouse II has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rouse II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rouse II has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rouse II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rouse II. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rouse II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rouse II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rouse II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

