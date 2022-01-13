Dr. Strick Woods, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woods is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Strick Woods, MD
Overview
Dr. Strick Woods, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Woods works at
Locations
-
1
Saul Feldman MD & Strick Woods Mdllc2660 Main St Ste 203, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 292-9000
-
2
Endoscopy Center of Fairfield425 Post Rd, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 292-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Woods?
I have been going to Dr. woods for over 30 years. He is the absolute best.
About Dr. Strick Woods, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1568454247
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woods has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woods accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woods has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woods works at
Dr. Woods has seen patients for Constipation, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woods on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Woods. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woods.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woods, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woods appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.