Dr. Stratton Sterghos Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Stratton Sterghos Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center and HCA Florida Westside Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3117 Spring Glen Rd Ste 408, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (954) 529-7075
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to him for more than 15 years. He is a great doctor. He listens, and he is very caring.
About Dr. Stratton Sterghos Jr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1578635033
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
