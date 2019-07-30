Overview

Dr. Stratton Sterghos Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center and HCA Florida Westside Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.