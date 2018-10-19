See All Rheumatologists in Pasadena, CA
Dr. Stratos Christianakis, MD

Rheumatology
4.8 (36)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stratos Christianakis, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, Keck Hospital of USC, LAC + USC Medical Center and USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Dr. Christianakis works at USC Gynecologic Oncology Assocs in Pasadena, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis of the Elbow, Osteoarthritis and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Keck Medicine of USC, Pasadena
    625 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 400, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 568-1622
  2. 2
    Keck Med Ctr USC Intrnl Medcn S
    1520 San Pablo St Ste 1000, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 442-7669
  3. 3
    LA County Office
    2020 Zonal Ave # IRD426, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 442-1946

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital
  • Keck Hospital of USC
  • LAC + USC Medical Center
  • USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis of the Elbow
Osteoarthritis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Arthritis of the Elbow
Osteoarthritis
Vitamin D Deficiency

Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Post-Infectious Reactive Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seronegative Spondyloarthropathy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylarthropathy Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 19, 2018
    I have been a patient of Dr. C’s Pasadena office for 3 years. I’m glad that I found him despite having to drive over an hour from Newport Beach to Pasadena. He is a knowledgeable, approachable, patient, and trustworthy doctor who doesn’t make me come back for unnecessary visits. If you have concerns or questions, he will promptly respond to your emails via patient portal. He is the only doctor I have who will not make me wait beyond my appointed time. Yes, he values your time!
    Michelle Fisher in Newport Beach, CA — Oct 19, 2018
    About Dr. Stratos Christianakis, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1831114008
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Los Angeles County Usc Med Center
    Internship
    • Huntington Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stratos Christianakis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christianakis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Christianakis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Christianakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Christianakis has seen patients for Arthritis of the Elbow, Osteoarthritis and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Christianakis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Christianakis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christianakis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christianakis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christianakis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

