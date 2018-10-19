Dr. Stratos Christianakis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christianakis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stratos Christianakis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stratos Christianakis, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, Keck Hospital of USC, LAC + USC Medical Center and USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Dr. Christianakis works at
Locations
-
1
Keck Medicine of USC, Pasadena625 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 400, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 568-1622
-
2
Keck Med Ctr USC Intrnl Medcn S1520 San Pablo St Ste 1000, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-7669
-
3
LA County Office2020 Zonal Ave # IRD426, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Directions (323) 442-1946
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Huntington Hospital
- Keck Hospital of USC
- LAC + USC Medical Center
- USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Christianakis?
I have been a patient of Dr. C’s Pasadena office for 3 years. I’m glad that I found him despite having to drive over an hour from Newport Beach to Pasadena. He is a knowledgeable, approachable, patient, and trustworthy doctor who doesn’t make me come back for unnecessary visits. If you have concerns or questions, he will promptly respond to your emails via patient portal. He is the only doctor I have who will not make me wait beyond my appointed time. Yes, he values your time!
About Dr. Stratos Christianakis, MD
- Rheumatology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
- 1831114008
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County Usc Med Center
- Huntington Memorial Hospital
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
