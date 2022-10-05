Dr. Stratego Castanes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castanes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stratego Castanes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stratego Castanes, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.
Locations
John C Oeltjen MD LLC8740 N Kendall Dr Ste 218, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 596-6008
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best caring knowledge doctor anyone will find. I have encouraged all my friends and family to go with her. Returns calls and genuinely cares about her patients. I give her an A+.
About Dr. Stratego Castanes, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1427082114
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castanes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castanes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castanes has seen patients for Patent Ductus Arteriosus, Heart Murmur and Congenital Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castanes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Castanes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castanes.
