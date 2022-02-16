Dr. Stilianos Kountakis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kountakis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stilianos Kountakis, MD
Overview
Dr. Stilianos Kountakis, MD is a Rhinology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Rhinology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Kountakis works at
Locations
-
1
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kountakis?
I was nervous about my appointment because this was the first with Dr. Kountakis. He had a great bedside-manor. eased all my worries, diagnosed my condition quickly, shared a pamphlet about it, and administered test to confirm.. Dr. Kountakis diagnosed.my condition correctly. Thanks for such great customer care.
About Dr. Stilianos Kountakis, MD
- Rhinology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Greek
- Male
- 1508976770
Education & Certifications
- University Tex Hsc
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kountakis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kountakis using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kountakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kountakis works at
Dr. Kountakis has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kountakis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kountakis speaks Greek.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kountakis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kountakis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kountakis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kountakis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.