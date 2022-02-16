See All Otolaryngologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Stilianos Kountakis, MD

Rhinology
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Dr. Stilianos Kountakis, MD is a Rhinology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Rhinology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Kountakis works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

    Augusta University Medical Center
    Augusta University Medical Center
1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912

Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Nosebleed
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Nosebleed

Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Nosebleed
Nasal Polyp
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Cough
Deviated Septum
Enlarged Turbinates
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Postnasal Drip
Sleep Apnea
Allergic Fungal Sinusitis
Allergic Reaction
Allergies
Anosmia
Cancer
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Conductive Hearing Loss
Dysphagia
Ear Disorders
Earwax Buildup
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Head and Neck Cancer
Larynx Conditions
Nasal Obstruction
Nasal Septal Perforation
Pharyngitis
Runny Nose
Sinus Disorders
Sleep Disorders
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Tonsil Cancer
Tonsillitis
Wheezing
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Feb 16, 2022
I was nervous about my appointment because this was the first with Dr. Kountakis. He had a great bedside-manor. eased all my worries, diagnosed my condition quickly, shared a pamphlet about it, and administered test to confirm.. Dr. Kountakis diagnosed.my condition correctly. Thanks for such great customer care.
Janis — Feb 16, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Stilianos Kountakis, MD
About Dr. Stilianos Kountakis, MD

  Rhinology
  35 years of experience
  English, Greek
  Male
  1508976770
  University Tex Hsc
  University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
  UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
  Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
  Augusta University Medical Center

Dr. Stilianos Kountakis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Kountakis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kountakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Kountakis works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA.

Dr. Kountakis has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Nosebleed, and more.

19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kountakis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kountakis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kountakis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

